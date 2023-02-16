Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of London offers activities for Family Day

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:16 pm
Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Kids go tobogganing at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. JDT/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Family Day is right around the corner and the City of London is hosting a number of local programs and activities for those looking to get out for some good quality time this weekend.

From pancake breakfasts to ice skating and roller skating, here’s what’s going on in the Forest City this Monday, Feb. 20.

Free pancake breakfast and recreation activities

The East Lions Community Centre is gearing up for a morning of free activities this Family Day including a pancake breakfast, open gym session and arts and crafts session taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, free recreation swim sessions are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free balloon animals will also be offered to children during that time and an “interactive balloon show” is set for 11 a.m.

Read more: Community ice skating rink opens at London International Airport

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Indoor and outdoor ice skating

Free indoor skating sessions will be held at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre and Stronach Community Recreation Centre from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 

Trending Now

Registration is required for the skating sessions and more information can be found through Play Your Way online.

Additionally, the Victoria Park ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rotary Rink outside the Covent Garden Market will also be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Skate rentals are available at both sites and more details can be found on the City of London’s skating page.

Storybook Gardens is also set to open their skate trail sessions on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., if the forecast allows for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Registration is required and more information about admission costs and skating rentals can be found here.

Indoor roller-skating

But for those looking to skate off the ice, free indoor roller-skating sessions will also be available at North London Optimist Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

More information about registration can be found here through the Play Your Way website.

Try a new local eatery

If you’re looking for a place to stop and grab a bite, the city is recommending residents check out Find it in London for a list of local businesses and restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

“Whether you live in Argyle, Lambeth, Old East Village or anywhere in between, Find it in London has a full directory of businesses to support just down the street from you,” the city wrote in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Top snow day toys and activities for all ages'
Top snow day toys and activities for all ages
London OntarioLdnontCity Of LondonFamily DayICE SKATING2023MondayRoller SkatingFeb. 20
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers