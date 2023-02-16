City of London offers activities for Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Family Day is right around the corner and the City of London is hosting a number of local programs and activities for those looking to get out for some good quality time this weekend.

From pancake breakfasts to ice skating and roller skating, here’s what’s going on in the Forest City this Monday, Feb. 20.

Free pancake breakfast and recreation activities

The East Lions Community Centre is gearing up for a morning of free activities this Family Day including a pancake breakfast, open gym session and arts and crafts session taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

East Lions Community Centre will be hosting a morning of free activities, including a pancake breakfast, recreation swim session, open gym session, arts and crafts session and an interactive family show. pic.twitter.com/iJLZrskEVa — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) February 14, 2023

Additionally, free recreation swim sessions are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Free balloon animals will also be offered to children during that time and an “interactive balloon show” is set for 11 a.m.

Indoor and outdoor ice skating

Free indoor skating sessions will be held at Earl Nichols Recreation Centre and Stronach Community Recreation Centre from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Registration is required for the skating sessions and more information can be found through Play Your Way online.

Additionally, the Victoria Park ice rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rotary Rink outside the Covent Garden Market will also be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Skate rentals are available at both sites and more details can be found on the City of London’s skating page.

Storybook Gardens is also set to open their skate trail sessions on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., if the forecast allows for it.

Shred some ice at Storybook Gardens’ enchanting skate trail this Family Day! The 250-metre, 10,000 square foot trail winds through the beautiful park grounds, offering a unique skating experience. Learn more: https://t.co/1JmnQK2Equ#LdnOnt l #FamilyDay l #Skating pic.twitter.com/WKCO3zcHj9 — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) February 15, 2023

Registration is required and more information about admission costs and skating rentals can be found here.

Indoor roller-skating

But for those looking to skate off the ice, free indoor roller-skating sessions will also be available at North London Optimist Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

More information about registration can be found here through the Play Your Way website.

Try a new local eatery

If you’re looking for a place to stop and grab a bite, the city is recommending residents check out Find it in London for a list of local businesses and restaurants.

“Whether you live in Argyle, Lambeth, Old East Village or anywhere in between, Find it in London has a full directory of businesses to support just down the street from you,” the city wrote in a statement.