CFB Trenton-based master corporal pleads guilty in court martial hearing

During a court martial hearing Thursday, Master Corporal Arthur G. Mason plead guilty to the charge of behaving in a disgraceful manner during an incident on June 26, 2019, near Canadian Forces Detachment Mountain View, in Ameliasburgh, Ont.

The hearing took place at CFB 8 Wing Trenton and was presided over by Military Judge Commander Sandra Sukstorf.

Mason admitted to touching the genitals of another officer in 2019, the officer’s name is under a publication ban to protect their identity. The incident took place during a private military function.

The court heard that Mason approached the officer near a bonfire while she was bent over roasting marshmallows, Mason then placed his hands between her legs and grabbed her vagina.

A victim impact statement was submitted to the court and will be used as evidence during sentencing.