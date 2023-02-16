Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

CFB Trenton-based master corporal pleads guilty in court martial hearing

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 1:57 pm
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. View image in full screen
8 Wing Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Trenton, Ontario on Monday December 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

During a court martial hearing Thursday, Master Corporal Arthur G. Mason plead guilty to the charge of behaving in a disgraceful manner during an incident on June 26, 2019, near Canadian Forces Detachment Mountain View, in Ameliasburgh, Ont.

The hearing took place at CFB 8 Wing Trenton and was presided over by Military Judge Commander Sandra Sukstorf.

Read more: 2 Lanark County, Ont. men facing assault, forcible confinement and firearms charges

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Mason admitted to touching the genitals of another officer in 2019, the officer’s name is under a publication ban to protect their identity. The incident took place during a private military function.

Trending Now

The court heard that Mason approached the officer near a bonfire while she was bent over roasting marshmallows, Mason then placed his hands between her legs and grabbed her vagina.

Story continues below advertisement

A victim impact statement was submitted to the court and will be used as evidence during sentencing.

Click to play video: '80 year old doctor in Sharbot Lake continues to work while recruitment for replacement continues'
80 year old doctor in Sharbot Lake continues to work while recruitment for replacement continues
Canadian ForcesChargesCFB TrentonCourt MartialInappropriate TouchingAmeliasburgharhtur g mason
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers