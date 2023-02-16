Menu

Fire

Ground broken for new Fire Station 2 in north-end Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:43 pm
Ground broken for new Fire Station 2 in Peterborough’s north end
Peterborough Fire Services and city dignitaries gathered at Marina Boulevard for a groundbreaking for the new fire station 2. The construction is set to be completed in fall 2024. The $10M project is on the former site of the Northcrest Arena. The new Fire Station 2 will replace the current hall on Carnegie Ave. which opened in 1967.
Construction is underway for the new north-end fire station in Peterborough.

On Thursday a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Fire Station 2, which will be built on land at 100 Marina Blvd. The property is the former site of the Northcrest Arena, which was decommissioned and closed in April 2020.

The $10-million Fire Station 2 will replace the current station, which was built in 1967 on Carnegie Avenue.

Construction on the new station is expected to be completed in fall 2024. Lett Architects Inc. designed the facility and the city awarded the construction contract to JCB Construction Canada.

In 2021, the city held a public survey on potential locations for the new fire station. Peterborough Fire Services fire Chief Chris Snetsinger recommended the Northcrest Arena site for the new station. He says the current station “served the community well” for decades.

The city approved the Marina Boulevard site in April 2021 and began demolition and cleanup of the Northcrest Arena.

Design for the new $10-million Fire Station 2 in Peterborough’s north end. View image in full screen
Design for the new $10-million Fire Station 2 in Peterborough’s north end. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

“But because of its design it has become increasingly challenging to provide the services that are necessary from the existing station,” he said. “The new station is designed and strategically located to support our community’s existing neighbourhoods and projected growth.”

Northcrest Coun. Andrew Beamer, chair of the council’s fire services portfolio, said the fire station replacement was necessary as the area sees continued growth.

“Peterborough Fire Services is part of the community’s overall emergency response system with crews dispatched to ensure a speedy response to people who need emergency services,” Beamer said. “Time is of the essence when there’s a fire call or emergency assistance is needed.”

The city says the new facility is being built following the Canada Green Building Council’s Zero Carbon Building Standard for both design and performance. The building materials have been carefully selected to address embodied emissions during construction and achieve net zero carbon targets. It is designed to achieve net-zero energy performance using onsite renewable energy that will reduce operating and maintenance costs.

“The new fire station will help position and support our fire services workers as they respond to emergency calls in our community,” Mayor Jeff Leal said. “By building it using Zero Carbon standards, we’re reducing our environmental footprint in our delivery of this essential service. We’re building a better tomorrow, together.”

City of PeterboroughPeterborough Fire ServicesFire stationChris SnetsingerFire Station 2Marina Boulevardnew Peterborough fire station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

