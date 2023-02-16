B.C. announcing more support for fairs, events and festivals

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is scheduled to make an announcement regarding provincial support for fairs, events and festivals.

B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham will hold a press conference at the Pacific Coliseum at 11:30 a.m.

The PNE is just one of many festivals that have expressed concern over the post-pandemic recovery. The Vancouver Folk Festival was also cancelled this year due to financial struggles.

In Merritt, B.C., the popular Rockin’ River Music Festival was cancelled, and organizers said the event was met with “a series of economic obstacles.”

And most recently, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival officials said their event is up in the air after a big sponsor backed out.

The announcement at the PNE on Thursday is expected to include a special performance by the 54-40’s Neil Osborne and his daughter Kandle.

