Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Hamilton

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Hamilton area as an icy weather system is expected to move into the region on Thursday night.
The warning from Environment Canada stretches from Sarnia to Brockville with precipitation in the form of rain and ice pellets eventually transitioning to freezing rain and ice pellets.
The Greater Toronto Area, Guelph and Kitchener are included in the warning.
“Freezing rain conditions may last through the evening and overnight hours in some areas before changing to freezing drizzle or light snow by early Friday morning, ” Environment Canada said in their warning.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery… be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says it’s likely the rain will hit late evening switching between ice pellets and snow.
“But nothing heavier than that, at least not in the Toronto-Hamilton area,” said Farnell.
“Then it tapers off to scattered flurries early tomorrow and we’re back to sunshine by afternoon. Saturday also looks like a pleasant day as it goes back up above freezing.”
