Freezing rain warning issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Waterloo Region, Guelph as well as the southern portion of Wellington County.

The agency says that the area is expected to see precipitation beginning early Thursday evening which could begin as rain before it transitions into freezing rain and ice pellets.

Some areas may see a few millimetres of ice. The freezing rain conditions could last right into Friday morning before they switch into freezing drizzle of snow.

Environment Canada says that those out and about should be cautions as streets and sidewalks may become icy and slippery.

The agency says it issues a freezing rain warning when conditions appear optimal for creation of ice build-up and icy surfaces.