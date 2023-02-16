Barrie canine in the dog house after dialling 911

Send this page to someone via email

A Barrie canine and its owners got an unexpected visit from police early Thursday after the family pet mistakenly dialled — or, should we say, chewed — 911.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police say a call taker with the Barrie Police Service answered a 911 call that was very unique.

The call taker reported hearing someone visibly upset in the background but the caller was unaware that police were attempting to make voice contact and determine the nature of the emergency.

Barrie police officers responded to the home and determined that the occupants were fine, however, the family dog, who made the call, was in a bit of trouble.

The dog had apparently chewed on a mobile phone belonging to an occupant of the home and, while chewing on it, dialled 911.

Be it a mistake or a dog upset about not getting enough treats, we know one owner who won’t be leaving the phone within chewing distance any time soon.

Police say they receive dozens of 911 calls daily and in some cases, calls can be accidents.

Barrie police say every 911 call is taken seriously, and police will always respond to confirm there is no emergency and most importantly, to ensure, that the caller is not in danger.

Police are reminding the public that mobile telecommunications devices should always be locked to avoid accidental calls from being made to 911 and that they should be placed out of reach of children and pets, when left unattended or receiving a charge.