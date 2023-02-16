Menu

Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 11:41 am
Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Manitoba and Minister Responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Jan. 18, 2022. Goertzen and Saskatchewan's justice minister are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform. View image in full screen
Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Manitoba and Minister Responsible for Manitoba Public Insurance is sworn in at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Jan. 18, 2022. Goertzen and Saskatchewan's justice minister are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes are needed to prevent people being victimized by offenders who should be behind bars.

Earlier this year, the premiers called on the federal government to establish a “reverse onus” system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.

Read more: Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he would give the idea serious consideration and that it would be discussed at a meeting with provincial and territorial ministers.

In a letter to Lametti, Goertzen and Saskatchewan Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre say there has been no date set for that meeting.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan want bail reform to go further so that people who commit violent offences with knives and modified bear spray face more stringent conditions when they apply for bail.

Click to play video: 'Justice minister’s call for tougher bail restrictions on knife offenders could be tough to change'
Justice minister’s call for tougher bail restrictions on knife offenders could be tough to change
© 2023 The Canadian Press

