Crime

Police seek Smiths Falls, Ont. man wanted for ‘violent offences’

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 10:10 am
OPP in Smiths Falls are on the lookout for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise who is wanted for violent offences. View image in full screen
OPP in Smiths Falls are on the lookout for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise who is wanted for violent offences. OPP
Police in Smiths Falls are asking the public to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise.

Lahaise is wanted for several violent offences.

He is described as six feet three inches tall and thin (152 pounds) with blue eyes and brown hair.

Arrest warrants have been issued for charges of:

  • assault (two counts)
  • uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • breaking into and entering a dwelling house
  • theft under $5,000
  • mischief to property (two counts)

“If you see this individual, do not approach him and call the police immediately,” the OPP said in a news release.

