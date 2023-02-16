Police seek Smiths Falls, Ont. man wanted for ‘violent offences’

Police in Smiths Falls are asking the public to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise.
Lahaise is wanted for several violent offences.
He is described as six feet three inches tall and thin (152 pounds) with blue eyes and brown hair.
Arrest warrants have been issued for charges of:
- assault (two counts)
- uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
- breaking into and entering a dwelling house
- theft under $5,000
- mischief to property (two counts)
“If you see this individual, do not approach him and call the police immediately,” the OPP said in a news release.
