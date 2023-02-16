Police seek Smiths Falls, Ont. man wanted for ‘violent offences’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Smiths Falls are asking the public to be on the lookout for 30-year-old Chase Lahaise.

Lahaise is wanted for several violent offences.

He is described as six feet three inches tall and thin (152 pounds) with blue eyes and brown hair.

Arrest warrants have been issued for charges of:

assault (two counts)

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

breaking into and entering a dwelling house

theft under $5,000

mischief to property (two counts)

“If you see this individual, do not approach him and call the police immediately,” the OPP said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement