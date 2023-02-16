Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Support worker facing charges tied to cash thefts at St. Catharines seniors home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 9:33 am
Niagara Regional Police say they've laid charges against a personal support worker accused of taking cash from a St. Catharines, Ont. seniors home. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they've laid charges against a personal support worker accused of taking cash from a St. Catharines, Ont. seniors home. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Niagara police say a personal support worker is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from a St. Catharines, Ont., seniors home.

Detectives believe there could be more victims following a probe revealing cash was being taken from an 87-year-old senior at Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village on Linwell Road.

Police say a key in the investigation was surveillance video set up by family members of the senior who suspected funds were being taken from their father’s room.

Read more: Norfolk County death investigation deemed homicide, 90-year-old deceased identified

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Family members purchased and installed a camera inside their fathers independent living area,” Niagara police said in a release.

Trending Now

“After review of the video, family members discovered evidence to suggest their father’s personal support worker was responsible for the theft of currency.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old St. Catharines support worker is facing four counts of theft under $5,000.

Investigators suspect there may be additional incidents and are encouraging any senior or family member to report “suspected suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 person dead, 3 wounded'
El Paso mall shooting leaves 1 person dead, 3 wounded
TheftNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesNiagara RegionNiagara newsSt. Catharines crimeNiagara Region crimeniagara ina grafton gageseniors home theftssupport worker theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers