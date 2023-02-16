Support worker facing charges tied to cash thefts at St. Catharines seniors home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police say a personal support worker is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from a St. Catharines, Ont., seniors home.

Detectives believe there could be more victims following a probe revealing cash was being taken from an 87-year-old senior at Niagara Ina Grafton Gage Village on Linwell Road.

Police say a key in the investigation was surveillance video set up by family members of the senior who suspected funds were being taken from their father’s room.

“Family members purchased and installed a camera inside their fathers independent living area,” Niagara police said in a release.

“After review of the video, family members discovered evidence to suggest their father’s personal support worker was responsible for the theft of currency.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 38-year-old St. Catharines support worker is facing four counts of theft under $5,000.

Investigators suspect there may be additional incidents and are encouraging any senior or family member to report “suspected suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.