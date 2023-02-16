Police investigate late-night shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe a late Wednesday night shooting on the Mountain was a targeted occurrence.

Multiple shots were fired just after 10 p.m. in a residential neighbourhood near East 23rd Street between Crocket and Concession streets, police said in a release.

Several bullet casings were found in the area and investigators are seeking help from residents and businesses in the area with surveillance video.

“Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security cameras between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for any suspicious activity,” the release said.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.