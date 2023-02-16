Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate late-night shots fired on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 7:13 am
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Hamilton police are seeking surveillance video from residents and businesses near East 23rd and Concession streets after multiple shots were fired late on Feb. 15, 2023. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police believe a late Wednesday night shooting on the Mountain was a targeted occurrence.

Multiple shots were fired just after 10 p.m. in a residential neighbourhood near East 23rd Street between Crocket and Concession streets, police said in a release.

Read more: Man facing charges in stabbing incident at Hamilton Mountain business

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Several bullet casings were found in the area and investigators are seeking help from residents and businesses in the area with surveillance video.

Trending Now

“Detectives are asking residents and businesses in the area to review their security cameras between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for any suspicious activity,” the release said.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Raquel Welch, 1940-2023: Remembering the actor and model’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’'
Raquel Welch, 1940-2023: Remembering the actor and model’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’
ShootingHamilton newsHamilton PoliceShots firedHamilton ShootingHamilton Mountainconcession streetmountain shootingcrocket streeteast 23rd
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers