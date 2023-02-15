Menu

Crime

Knifepoint robbery reported at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 10:58 pm
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after someone was allegedly robbed at knifepoint at a Toronto subway station.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to Runnymede subway station on the TTC for reports of a robbery.

Police said a male victim was robbed and a knife was seen. His “personal belongings” were stolen, according to the tweet.

Read more: Video shows suspect stealing purse from woman at Toronto subway station: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The suspect reportedly fled the area, and no one was injured.

Trending Now

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

CrimeToronto PoliceTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto SubwayRunnymedeRunnymede Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

