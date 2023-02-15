Knifepoint robbery reported at Toronto subway station

Police are investigating after someone was allegedly robbed at knifepoint at a Toronto subway station.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to Runnymede subway station on the TTC for reports of a robbery.
Police said a male victim was robbed and a knife was seen. His “personal belongings” were stolen, according to the tweet.
The suspect reportedly fled the area, and no one was injured.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
