Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Ontario resilient enough to weather possible recession, finance minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table?'
With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table?
With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table? – Jan 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s finance minister says the province’s economy is resilient enough to withstand a possible recession.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal situation has improved by billions of dollars, although still running at a deficit.

The province is reporting a $6.5 billion deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year, an improvement of $6.4 billion from its fall economic statement.

Trending Now

Read more: Interest rates chill Canada’s housing market in January as sales hit 14-year low

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Bethlenfalvy says the improvement is due to higher corporate tax revenue and increased revenue from sales taxes.

He says after unprecedented investments during the pandemic, it’s now time for the province to show restraint.

Bethlenfalvy says the province, like the rest of the world, continues to face pressures from high inflation, increased interest rates, geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement
OntariopoliticsOntario politicsEconomyRecessionOntario economyPeter BethlenfalvyFinance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers