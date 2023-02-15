Meadow Lake, Sask. RCMP investigate shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A home got shot up in Meadow Lake, Sask. and RCMP think it might be gang related.

Meadow Lake RCMP responded on Tuesday after 10 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clark Crescent to shots fired.

Officers say the home had multiple holes inside and outside, but no injuries were reported to police.

Police say the investigation determined that the incident might be gang-related.

A black truck was spotted in the area during the time of the shooting, and a black truck was reported abandoned on 6th Avenue East in Meadow Lake early Wednesday morning.

RCMP say they believe the truck is connected to the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.