Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Meadow Lake, Sask. RCMP investigate shooting

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 1:57 pm
Meadow Lake RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Meadow Lake RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A home got shot up in Meadow Lake, Sask. and RCMP think it might be gang related.

Meadow Lake RCMP responded on Tuesday after 10 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clark Crescent to shots fired.

Read more: Man not expected to survive ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers say the home had multiple holes inside and outside, but no injuries were reported to police.

Police say the investigation determined that the incident might be gang-related.

A black truck was spotted in the area during the time of the shooting, and a black truck was reported abandoned on 6th Avenue East in Meadow Lake early Wednesday morning.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lac La Biche teacher charged with assault of student

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

RCMP say they believe the truck is connected to the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan RCMP issue 130 tickets, 211 warnings in Warman during January'
Saskatchewan RCMP issue 130 tickets, 211 warnings in Warman during January
RCMPPoliceSaskatchewan NewsShootingInvestigationGangMeadow Lake RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers