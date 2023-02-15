Woman, 45, and boy, 16, dead after car crash near Neepawa, Man.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have died as a result of a car crash on Highway 16 about eight kilometres east of Neepawa, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Tuesday at 2:25 p.m. investigators say a westbound vehicle driven by the woman, with the boy as a passenger, had crossed over the centre line and then was struck by an eastbound SUV.

The SUV was being driven by an 81-year-old man, with a 75-year-old woman from Plumas as a passenger.

They were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the westbound vehicle died at the scene.

RCMP say all occupants were wearing seatbelts and the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement