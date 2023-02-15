Menu

Canada

Woman, 45, and boy, 16, dead after car crash near Neepawa, Man.: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 1:57 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
A 45-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have died as a result of a car crash on Highway 16 about eight kilometres east of Neepawa, Manitoba RCMP say.

On Tuesday at 2:25 p.m. investigators say a westbound vehicle driven by the woman, with the boy as a passenger, had crossed over the centre line and then was struck by an eastbound SUV.

The SUV was being driven by an 81-year-old man, with a 75-year-old woman from Plumas as a passenger.

They were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the westbound vehicle died at the scene.

RCMP say all occupants were wearing seatbelts and the investigation continues.

Man killed in car crash in RM of Springfield, Manitoba RCMP say
ManitobaFatal CrashManitoba RCMPCar crashHighway 16Neepawaplumas
