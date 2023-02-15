Police look for suspects after woman pistol-whipped in Pickering home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for at least two suspects following a violent home invasion in Pickering on Friday.

Investigators say it was on Friday around 9:30 a.m. when two males broke into a home on Engel Court.

It’s alleged they pistol-whipped a female inside and stole a quantity of items.

The suspects then fled in a blue Honda Civic at the time.

Durham Police say the female sustained facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau is now asking anyone to come forward if they recognize the images shown below.

Police say both males were seen wearing reflective vests at the time.

View image in full screen Police looking for help in identifying these two suspects following a violent home invasion. Durham Regional Police

The first suspect is described as a black male, between 17-22 years, 6″ tall with an athletic build and twisted shoulder length hair.

The second person is also described as black, 5′ 11″ tall with an athletic build.

At this time Police are calling the home invasion an isolated incident, adding there’s no risk to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact their West Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520.