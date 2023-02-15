Staff member charged after contraband seizure at Collins Bay Institution

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad has charged one person in connection with smuggling drugs into the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston Ont.

On Feb. 10 Corrections Canada staff detained someone suspected of bringing contraband into the prison, say police. According to CSC, the detainee was an employee of Corrections Services Canada.

According to the OPP, investigators seized suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

47-year-old Darren Blanchard of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township was charged with possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary, delivering contraband to an inmate, two counts of possession of a Schedule-1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released from custody with a March 30 court date in Kingston.

