Crime

Staff member charged after contraband seizure at Collins Bay Institution

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 12:26 pm
OPP say they've charged a man in relation to a contraband seizure at Collins Bay institution.
OPP say they've charged a man in relation to a contraband seizure at Collins Bay institution.
The Ontario Provincial Police-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad has charged one person in connection with smuggling drugs into the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston Ont.

On Feb. 10 Corrections Canada staff detained someone suspected of bringing contraband into the prison, say police. According to CSC, the detainee was an employee of Corrections Services Canada.

According to the OPP, investigators seized suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

47-year-old Darren Blanchard of Leeds and Thousand Islands Township was charged with possession of contraband beyond the visitor control point in a penitentiary, delivering contraband to an inmate, two counts of possession of a Schedule-1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He has been released from custody with a March 30 court date in Kingston.

