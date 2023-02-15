Menu

Weather

Even forecasters surprised by sudden storm in Manitoba on Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:28 am
Canada Winter Storm View image in full screen
A Winnipegger cleans up after a snowfall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
If you were surprised by the suddenly stormy weather on Tuesday evening, you’re not alone. Many Manitobans were startled, including the forecasters.

Environment Canada’s Brad Vrolijk told 680 CJOB’s The Start the weather was caused by two systems interacting, including a strong low passing through the United States.

“We were expecting a chance of some lighter snow, but the intensity of which it sprung up and how quickly it did was certainly unexpected,” he said.

Vrolijk said most areas in the Red River Valley received between two and four centimetres of snow.

Read more: Blowing snow, strong winds leads to highway closures in Manitoba

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“It was a bit of an unusual thing. It was a cold front that had pushed into the region that had done pretty much nothing, from Fort McMurray all the way through Saskatchewan, all the way through western Manitoba.

“And then right around suppertime yesterday, as it approached the Red River Valley, suddenly it sprung alive with a pretty decent amount of snow along it.”

The unexpected blast of strong wind, which Vrolijk said reached up to 80 km/h, and snow is behind us, although the cold is expected to stick around for a couple of days.

Click to play video: 'Commuters drive cautiously after snowy weather hits Winnipeg overnight'
Commuters drive cautiously after snowy weather hits Winnipeg overnight
Environment CanadaWeatherWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherManitoba StormWinnipeg windBrad Vrolijk
