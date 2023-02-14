Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Blowing snow, strong winds leads to highway closures in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:07 pm
Blowing snow, strong winds leads to highway closures in Manitoba - image View image in full screen
Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The weather has taken a turn and the blowing snow and strong winds have resulted in highway closures across parts of Southern Manitoba.

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the US border is the most notable closure, shutting down just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Other closures include:

Trending Now
  • Highway 3 from Sanford to N. Jct Highway 34
  • Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek
  • Highway 14 from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld
  • Highway 23 from Highway 34 to Highway 336
  • Highway 30 from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld
  • Highway 31 from U.S. Border to Highway 3
  • Highway 32 from U.S. Border to Winkler
  • Highway 34 from N. Jct Highway 3 to Holland
  • Highway 201 from Highway 306 to Highway 32
  • Highway 244 from Manitou to Highway 245

 

 

SnowWeatherWindhighway closureHighway 75
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers