Blowing snow, strong winds leads to highway closures in Manitoba

The weather has taken a turn and the blowing snow and strong winds have resulted in highway closures across parts of Southern Manitoba.
Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the US border is the most notable closure, shutting down just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Other closures include:
Trending Now
- Highway 3 from Sanford to N. Jct Highway 34
- Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek
- Highway 14 from Highway 3 to Rosenfeld
- Highway 23 from Highway 34 to Highway 336
- Highway 30 from U.S. Border to Rosenfeld
- Highway 31 from U.S. Border to Highway 3
- Highway 32 from U.S. Border to Winkler
- Highway 34 from N. Jct Highway 3 to Holland
- Highway 201 from Highway 306 to Highway 32
- Highway 244 from Manitou to Highway 245
Comments