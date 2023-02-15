James Smith Cree Nation inquests pushed back to 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced Wednesday that the inquest into the 11 deaths at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in September 2022, as well as the separate inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson, would be pushed back until January 2024.

“The Coroners Service was optimistic we would be able to hold the inquests either in the spring or the summer of 2023,” chief coroner Clive Weighill said. “The investigation is very complex and the RCMP is still receiving new information. We need to ensure that all aspects of the investigations are complete before we can move ahead to ensure the inquest is as comprehensive and well-informed as possible.”

The inquests were meant to inform the public about the circumstances surrounding these deaths, as well as to highlight any potentially dangerous practices and to offer recommendations to avoid preventable deaths.

The coroners service said leadership at James Smith Cree Nation has been notified of the tentative timeline for the inquest.

“We continue to work closely with the James Smith Cree Nation leadership and our Indigenous stakeholders throughout the investigative process, as this remains a high priority for the Coroners Service,” Weighill said.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the RCMP for the significant resources they have dedicated to this investigation and their tireless efforts to complete their work as soon as possible.”

The inquests were announced in late September, with Weighill saying the lack of a public criminal trial due to Sanderson’s death would leave many questions unanswered.

It was also noted that due to Sanderson’s death in police custody, it was mandatory to hold an inquest into his death as well.