Interest rates chill Canada’s housing market in January as sales hit 14-year low

Canada’s housing market is off to a cold start in 2023, as both homebuilding and sales activity show multi-year lows.

The Canada Real Estate Association (CREA) said Wednesday that last month homebuying hit a 14-year low for the month of January. Sales volume was 37.1 per cent below the same month last year, the second-best January ever on record.

Sales were down three per cent on a month-over-month basis, which CREA said effectively gave back small gains seen in December 2022.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, CREA said the national average home price in Canada was $612,204 in January, down 18.3 per cent year over year.

TD Bank Economist Rishi Sondhi said in a note to clients on Wednesday that the housing market has “a lot to contend with” in January, factoring in the implementation of a new foreign buyer ban and anti-flipping tax from the federal government.

In addition, the Bank of Canada continued its interest rate hike campaign with a cumulative 75 basis points of increases to its policy rate across December and January.

“As such, falling sales and prices last month are not much of a surprise,” Sondhi said.

BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter said in a note Wednesday that there’s some hope the housing slowdown might be nearing its bottom, but added he suspects “the market is still digesting the incredibly aggressive rate hikes of the past year. ”

The chill in the country’s housing market extended to homebuilding in January, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), which also released new housing starts data on Wednesday.

The pace of new construction was down 13 per cent between January and December on a seasonally adjusted basis, CMHC said.

Last month, this figure hit its lowest point since September 2020, according to the agency.

Starts in multi-family units like apartments and condos represented the bulk of the downturn.

Sondhi said that housing starts were “well below expectations” for the month.

The slower building pace comes as federal and provincial governments set ambitious goals to expand available housing stock in Canada.

