Money

Interest rates chill Canada’s housing market in January as sales hit 14-year low

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 9:48 am
Click to play video: 'Pre-construction purchases come with risks'
Pre-construction purchases come with risks
Higher interest rates have had a chilling effect on Canada's housing market — prices are down nearly 15 per cent since they peaked in early 2022. And that's leaving buyers who purchased pre-construction homes a couple of years ago in an uncomfortable position. Anne Gaviola has more on what homebuyers should keep in mind in an unpredictable market.
Canada’s housing market is off to a cold start in 2023, as both homebuilding and sales activity show multi-year lows.

The Canada Real Estate Association (CREA) said Wednesday that last month homebuying hit a 14-year low for the month of January. Sales volume was 37.1 per cent below the same month last year, the second-best January ever on record.

Sales were down three per cent on a month-over-month basis, which CREA said effectively gave back small gains seen in December 2022.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, CREA said the national average home price in Canada was $612,204 in January, down 18.3 per cent year over year.

TD Bank Economist Rishi Sondhi said in a note to clients on Wednesday that the housing market has “a lot to contend with” in January, factoring in the implementation of a new foreign buyer ban and anti-flipping tax from the federal government.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the Bank of Canada continued its interest rate hike campaign with a cumulative 75 basis points of increases to its policy rate across December and January.

“As such, falling sales and prices last month are not much of a surprise,” Sondhi said.

Trending Now

BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter said in a note Wednesday that there’s some hope the housing slowdown might be nearing its bottom, but added he suspects “the market is still digesting the incredibly aggressive rate hikes of the past year. ”

The chill in the country’s housing market extended to homebuilding in January, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), which also released new housing starts data on Wednesday.

The pace of new construction was down 13 per cent between January and December on a seasonally adjusted basis, CMHC said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier announces new permitting strategy for building houses'
B.C. premier announces new permitting strategy for building houses

Last month, this figure hit its lowest point since September 2020, according to the agency.

Story continues below advertisement

Starts in multi-family units like apartments and condos represented the bulk of the downturn.

Sondhi said that housing starts were “well below expectations” for the month.

The slower building pace comes as federal and provincial governments set ambitious goals to expand available housing stock in Canada.

Bank of Canadahousing marketinterest rateHome pricesHome salesCanada housingCanada housing marketHousing StartsCanada homebuildingCanada housing stock
