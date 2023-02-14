Cooking with the magic of maple

In just a few weeks, the snow will start to melt and the sap on maple trees will start to flow, ushering in the maple syrup season. Laura Keogh joins us with some savoury ways to use the Canadian staple in your everyday meals.

Tuna, Blue Cheese and Apple Spinach Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts and Maple Shallot Dressing

Makes: 4-6 servings

Candied Walnuts or Pecans

1 cup halved or whole walnuts or pecans

1/4 cup maple sugar

1 tablespoon butter

Dressing

3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, finely minced

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon amber maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salad

8 ounces baby spinach, washed and patted dry

1 170g. can of solid white tuna packed in water, drained

1 green apple, cored and thinly sliced

1/2 cup Roquefort cheese or goat cheese

For the nuts:

Prepare a piece if parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Heat a medium, non-stick skillet over medium heat, add the nuts, sugar and butter. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently with a non-proof, non-plastic spatula. When sugar mixture begins to melt, stir constantly until sugar is melted and nuts are coated. (Watch your pan closely as the sugar can burn.)

Once melted, quickly transfer nuts to parchment paper and scatter to separate. Allow nuts to cool for 10 minutes.

For the dressing:

In a small jelly or mason jar with a cap, add the oil, shallot, cider vinegar, water, mustard, amber maple syrup, salt and pepper. Give a big shake to blend.

For the salad:

In a large bowl, add spinach. Using a fork, flake and separate tuna on a medium plate. Transfer tuna to salad. Sprinkle apples and cheese over spinach and tuna mix.

Dress salad and then top with cooled, candied nuts. Serve and enjoy.

Maple Glazed Sausage and Pepper With Potato Sheet Pan

Makes: 4 servings

3 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon dark maple syrup

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp pepper

2 cups mini potatoes, halved1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced into equal sized pieces

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and sliced into equal sized pieces

1 yellow onion, sliced in equal sized pieces

4 mild or hot Italian sausages, cut into equal sized pieces (vegetarian sausages can be used)

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 400 degrees

2. Line a large, rimmed sheet pan with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick spray; set aside

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, dark maple syrup, salt, red pepper flakes, oregano and pepper.

4. In a medium bowl, add the potato and toss with 1 tbsp of oil mixture.

5. Scatter the potato on prepared sheet pan and cook in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until they begin to brown.

6. Using the same bowl, add your sausage, peppers and onions. Toss with remaining oil mixture.

7. Carefully remove sheet pan from oven and scatter the sausage and pepper mix amongst the potatoes in a single layer.

8. Return sheet pan to the oven and cook another 15 to 18 minutes, or until sausage is browned on edges and vegetables are tender.

9. Sprinkle sheet pan with parmesan and serve.

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos with Avocado and White Bean Mash

Makes: 4 servings

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

3 tbsps olive oil, divided

1 1/4 cups panko or bread crumbs

1/4 cup maple sugar

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 ripe avocado

Juice and zest of lime

1 15 oz. can of white beans, drained and rinsed

6-8 whole wheat or corn tortilla

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 400. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with non-stick spray; set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, mix panko, maple sugar, chili powder, ground cumin, salt and pepper.

3 In a large bowl, toss the florets with 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the panko mix and toss to coat.

4. Spread the cauliflower on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer and bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until cauliflower is golden and tender.

5. Meanwhile, place avocado, remaining oil, zest and juice in a bowl and mash with a fork.

6. Add the white beans and mash until smooth.

7. Warm 3-4 tortilla on a microwavable plate and cover them with a damp paper towel. Microwave in 30-second bursts until they are warm. Repeat for the next batch.

8. Spread a dollop of avocado mix on each tortilla, top with cauliflower and sprinkle with feta.