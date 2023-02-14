Menu

RCMP appeal for information on ‘suspicious’ disappearance of N.S. man, a year later

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 4:07 pm
Cumberland County District RCMP continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of Jessie Morrissey.
Cumberland County District RCMP continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of Jessie Morrissey. Provided/RCMP
RCMP are appealing for information in the disappearance of a Nova Scotia man who was last seen one year ago in Leamington, N.S.

Jessie Morrissey, who was 26 at the time, was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2022 and was last seen near snowmobile trail 104 the previous night at 9:30 p.m.

Cumberland County District RCMP said he has not been heard from or seen since, and are calling his disappearance “suspicious.”

Read more: Nova Scotia police asking for information in disappearance of Jessie Morrissey

Police said in a Tuesday news release that they believe “there are people who have information that may lead to finding out more about the circumstances of Morrissey’s disappearance.”

RCMP went on to say that the search for Morrissey has included multiple days of ground and air searches, more than 40 people interviewed, as well as record access orders and search warrants executed to collect evidence.

Anyone with information can call the investigative team at 902-667-3859 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

missing personJessie MorrisseyCumberland County District RCMPNS missing person
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

