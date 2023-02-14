Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Veteran receiver Lawler rejoins Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL free agency

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 12:45 pm
Kenny Lawler is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Bombers signed the veteran American receiver to a two-year contract Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound Lawler returns to Winnipeg after spending last season with the Edmonton Elks. He had 58 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 12 regular-season games.

Lawler appeared in 29 regular-season games with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021, leading the team in receiving and helping the Bombers win consecutive Grey Cup championships.

Lawler was a 2016 seventh-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks following his college career at the University of California. He attended training camp with the B.C. Lions in 2018 before joining the Blue Bombers later that fall.

Click to play video: 'Jefferson signs contract extension with Bombers'
Jefferson signs contract extension with Bombers

 

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersBlue BombersCFL Free AgencyWinnipeg FootballKenny Lawler
© 2023 The Canadian Press

