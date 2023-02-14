1 arrested, 1 sought in home invasion-style robbery in Old East Village: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody while another is being sought by London, Ont., police in connection with a violent home invasion-style robbery over the weekend in the Old East Village.

The incident happened Sunday in the 700 block of Dundas Street when police say two men forcibly entered the home of an acquaintance.

“Once inside, the suspects demanded money from the victim. One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm, while the other was in possession of a knife,” police said.

The victim was reportedly assaulted by one of the suspects and suffered minor injuries before the pair fled from the scene.

Police were contacted, and a subsequent search of a Dundas Street residence turned up a .22-calibre sawed-off rifle and a knife, according to investigators.

A 36-year-old London, Ont., man faces 17 charges, including one count each of armed robbery, forcible entry, pointing a firearm, breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and breach of probation.

The accused also faces eight counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, police said. He remains in police custody. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for the other accused in the matter, identified as Johnny M. Grebenchan, 32, of London.

Grebenchan is being sought on charges including armed robbery, forcible entry, break enter and theft, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, along with three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

It’s at least the third home invasion incident to be reported in the city in recent weeks.

A home invasion-style robbery on Feb. 6 saw three male suspects forcibly enter a residence on William Street near Nelson and South streets.

Police say one suspect was observed with a handgun, while the others had a baseball bat and knife.

It’s alleged the suspects attempted to tie up the home’s two occupants but weren’t successful. One occupant was hit with the baseball bat, suffering minor injuries.

Police say the trio fled to a nearby vehicle with an unspecified amount of cash and drugs. No further updates have been released by police.

Just over a week earlier on Jan. 29, police allege three suspects engaged in a violent, multi-day home invasion-style robbery in the city’s south end.

In that case, police allege three people forcibly entered the home of an acquaintance, and once inside, demanded money and personal items.

Police allege the trio tied up the individual and held them captive until Feb. 2 and assaulted them with various weapons. The three later fled from the home after stealing several personal items, police said.

View image in full screen Kenneth Rowe, left, and Alexandra Reeves, are both wanted by police for an alleged home invasion and robbery that lasted days. London Police Service/Handout

Three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Kenneth James Peter Rowe, 28, Cody Michael Augustus Sharpe, 27, and Alexandra Reeves, 31, all of London, are charged with break and enter, armed robbery, forcible confinement and uttering threats of death or bodily harm.

Each also faces their own separate charges, including assault with a weapon and assault by suffocation.

Sharpe was later arrested by police while Reeves and Row remain at large.