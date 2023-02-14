Menu

Health

Polish woman gives birth to healthy quintuplets, joining 7 siblings

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 14, 2023 12:37 pm
A newborn baby lies wrapped in a blanket as medical tubes provide breathing support View image in full screen
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP
A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday.

Read more: Renewed calls for equal access to fertility care, improved benefits for all Canadians

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow.

Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

A newborn baby's feet are shown wrapped in a blanket and a hospital monitoring device View image in full screen
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday in the University Hospital in Krakow, Poland. Karolina Fok/Archive, The University Hospital, Krakow/www.su.krakow.pl via AP

The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.”

“If you have a system, a calm approach and a positive attitude, then it is possible to have a really cool life with such a large bunch of children,” Clarke said.

Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

