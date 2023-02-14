Collision with transport truck in Southwest Middlesex leaves 2 dead: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex Township on Tuesday that left two people dead.

The collision occurred around 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, about 12 kilometres south of Strathroy, involving a passenger vehicle and transport truck, police said.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were killed in the crash, while the driver of the transport truck was not physically injured, police said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family.

Police were still at the intersection late Tuesday morning for investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.