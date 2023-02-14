Menu

Traffic

Collision with transport truck in Southwest Middlesex leaves 2 dead: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 14, 2023 12:14 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Southwest Middlesex Township on Tuesday that left two people dead.

The collision occurred around 6:35 a.m. at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, about 12 kilometres south of Strathroy, involving a passenger vehicle and transport truck, police said.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were killed in the crash, while the driver of the transport truck was not physically injured, police said.

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family.

Police were still at the intersection late Tuesday morning for investigation. The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.

