Temporary staffing agencies overcharging Ontario long term care homes: association

An Ontario long-term care association says some nursing agencies are overcharging non-profit homes.

AdvantAge Ontario says some agencies are exploiting long-term care homes who need temporary staff.

The organization, which represents non-profit nursing homes, says homes are forced to pay an average of $88 per hour for a temporary registered nurse.

AdvantAge says that is more than double the usual $43 hourly rate.

They say one agency charged $150 per hour for the same position.

The association wants the province to cap hourly wages to prevent such wage discrepancies.