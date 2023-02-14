Temporary staffing agencies overcharging Ontario long term care homes: association

An Ontario long-term care association says some nursing agencies are overcharging non-profit homes.
AdvantAge Ontario says some agencies are exploiting long-term care homes who need temporary staff.
The organization, which represents non-profit nursing homes, says homes are forced to pay an average of $88 per hour for a temporary registered nurse.
AdvantAge says that is more than double the usual $43 hourly rate.
They say one agency charged $150 per hour for the same position.
The association wants the province to cap hourly wages to prevent such wage discrepancies.
