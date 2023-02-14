Menu

Canada

Temporary staffing agencies overcharging Ontario long term care homes: association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 11:26 am
A worker cleans surfaces inside a long-term care home in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. An Ontario long-term care association says nursing agencies are overcharging homes. View image in full screen
A worker cleans surfaces inside a long-term care home in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. An Ontario long-term care association says nursing agencies are overcharging homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An Ontario long-term care association says some nursing agencies are overcharging non-profit homes.

AdvantAge Ontario says some agencies are exploiting long-term care homes who need temporary staff.

Read more: Ontario looks to increase fines for LTC homes that fail to have AC in all rooms

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The organization, which represents non-profit nursing homes, says homes are forced to pay an average of $88 per hour for a temporary registered nurse.

AdvantAge says that is more than double the usual $43 hourly rate.

They say one agency charged $150 per hour for the same position.

The association wants the province to cap hourly wages to prevent such wage discrepancies.

Long-term CareLTCOntario Long-Term CareOntario LTClong term care OntarioAdvantAge
© 2023 The Canadian Press

