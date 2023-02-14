Japanese-born Bombers linebacker returns for another season in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a happy birthday for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker.

Les Maruo, who turns 27 on Tuesday, is returning to Winnipeg for another year, the Bombers announced.

Maruo, who was born in Yokkaichi, Japan, moved to the U.S. at age nine and was selected fourth overall by the Bombers in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

He made seven appearances in blue and gold during his rookie season, winning the 2021 Grey Cup, and dressed for 17 regular season games — plus the western final and Grey Cup game — last year.

The “Karate Kid” is back in Winnipeg for Year 3!!!🥋🥷🏻 #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/qGxP7N1UDm — Les Maruo (@Lesmaruo44) February 14, 2023

With CFL free agency formally opening Tuesday morning, the Bombers aren’t expected to make many big splashes, as they’ve been actively re-signing players in the off-season.

