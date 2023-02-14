Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Japanese-born Bombers linebacker returns for another season in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 11:57 am
It’s a happy birthday for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker.

Les Maruo, who turns 27 on Tuesday, is returning to Winnipeg for another year, the Bombers announced.

Maruo, who was born in Yokkaichi, Japan, moved to the U.S. at age nine and was selected fourth overall by the Bombers in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Trending Now

He made seven appearances in blue and gold during his rookie season, winning the 2021 Grey Cup, and dressed for 17 regular season games — plus the western final and Grey Cup game — last year.

With CFL free agency formally opening Tuesday morning, the Bombers aren’t expected to make many big splashes, as they’ve been actively re-signing players in the off-season.

Winnipeg Sports CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers Bombers CFL Free Agency Winnipeg Football Les Maruo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

