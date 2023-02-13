Pair of ambulances being added to Lethbridge fleet: ‘There will be a decrease in response times’

Send this page to someone via email

Two new ambulances are expected to be operating on Lethbridge streets this spring, according to the city of Lethbridge.

The city and Alberta Health Services announced the acquisition on Monday.

“This improves that EMS time, improves service and it’s certainly something we’re excited to see happening down here in Lethbridge,” said acting mayor Jenn Schmidt-Rempel.

The new units will run 12 hours a day, seven days a week, joining the eight ambulances currently operating at peak service times in Lethbridge.

Data provided by AHS shows that in January, for the most urgent calls in communities over 3,000 people, EMS response took an average of 19 minutes.

Officials anticipate the additions will lower that number locally.

“There will be a decrease in response times, which we do know is one of our priorities,” said Suzanne Maynard, the south zone director of EMS operations for AHS. “We do hope that we will see a decrease of units from surrounding communities be pulled into Lethbridge.”

Some of southern Alberta’s rural fire chiefs have noted longer response times and increasing red alerts — times when ambulances aren’t available.

AHS doesn’t track red alerts outside Calgary and Edmonton, but the additional ambulances are expected to also improve response times outside Lethbridge.

“AHS’ system is a borderless system, that means ambulances can respond wherever they are within the province, so the closest, most appropriate ambulance will respond to that emergency,” Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services chief Greg Adair said.

“It will certainly help Lethbridge and surrounding areas with the EMS pressures we’re seeing provincially,” Adair said.

Along with the ambulances, the city will add almost 11 full-time positions to staff them, funded by AHS.

“We’re looking to have these individuals hired as soon as possible. Our process does take a number of months to get through, but we’re hoping to have these two additional ambulances operational by May 1,” Adair said.

When they enter service, both ambulances will provide advanced life support, the highest possible level of ambulatory care.