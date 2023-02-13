Flights from Penticton to Edmonton, Kelowna to the Prairies set to resume

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s connectivity to Canada’s Prairie provinces is expanding.

Starting May 21, a direct flight from Kelowna to Regina will resume. Then, on June 2, service from Saskatoon to Kelowna will start up and there will be three weekly flights to Winnipeg.

In July, summer service connecting Edmonton and Penticton will pick up, twice weekly.

The shift takes place as WestJet expands its list of trans-border routes and strengthens its regional connectivity with the resumption of non-stop flights and increased frequencies.

WestJet unveiled 20 new routes and three new destinations to the airline’s summer schedule and is also expanding domestic travel options across Canada, with increased frequencies and options to travel from coast to coast and everywhere in between.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our network and giving our guests (a) substantial opportunity to explore the U.S., and Canada from coast to coast this summer,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive officer.

“From increased domestic options to expanded regional and trans-border connectivity throughout Western Canada, our summer schedule demonstrates our unwavering commitment to fulfilling the diverse needs of Canadian travellers and ensuring we are the friendly, reliable and affordable airline they love.”

With strengthened domestic and trans-border connectivity, WestJet will increase its service up to nearly 30 per cent in Calgary, 50 per cent in Edmonton and 10 per cent in Vancouver when compared to 2022.