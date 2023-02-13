Video captures moment dump truck collides with Richmond B.C. overpass

Send this page to someone via email

Video posted to social media last week shows the moment a commercial truck collided with an overpass in Richmond, B.C., Friday morning.

The truck was travelling southbound on Knight Street with its dump truck in the raised position for at least 20 seconds before it made impact with the Cambie Road overpass.

The collision severed the vehicle from the trailer, which stayed lodged underneath.

Richmond RCMP said last week the driver of the vehicle was not cooperating with investigators.

The Richmond Road Safety Unit is still investigating the incident but it is not yet known if any charges could be laid.

It is not yet known what caused this incident but the B.C. government announced Monday that provincially-regulated commercial vehicle operators will be required to use electronic logging devices to track drivers’ time behind the wheel.

Starting this summer, the government said the goal of using these devices will be to reduce the likelihood of driving while tired.

“Using technology to ensure that commercial drivers aren’t on the road longer than they should be on a given day will protect their safety and the safety of others on B.C. highways,” Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said in a release.

“It will also support a more efficient trucking industry, which is critical to keeping supplies moving across the province.”

The requirement will take effect on Aug. 1, 2023, giving B.C. carriers six months to install the devices in their vehicles and train drivers and dispatchers.