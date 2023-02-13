Saskatoon rolls out green carts for organic waste in spring

Send this page to someone via email

A city-wide green cart program is coming to Saskatoon this spring that will end the green cart subscription program currently in place.

Director of Water and Waste Operations Brendan Lemke said this is the next step in diverting waste from the landfill.

He said this is one of the initiatives in that plan, adding that it’s going to have a positive impact on many Saskatoon residents.

“Beginning in mid-March and through to the end of April, every household that receives our current black cart service or blue cart recycling service, and has one of those carts, will be getting one of these green carts,” Lemke said.

The green carts will be used for organic waste that can decompose and be used for compost.

“The program will substantially cut down on garbage that is going to our landfill.”

Lemke said this step could potentially eliminate the need for a new landfill.

“So our studies have shown that as much as 57 per cent of what’s being thrown away in our black carts can be composted.”

Lemke said lawn clippings, yard waste and food waste can go into this bin.

He said up to 20,000 tonnes of organic material will be diverted from the landfill each year.

It was noted that residents using the green bins will be given a green kitchen pail, and have information given about what can be put in the bin.

Residents already using the green cart subscription service can continue to use the bin they already have and will receive a kitchen pail as well.

Lemke said the collection of black carts will continue to be bi-weekly during the summer, noting that the extra collection was due to organic material.

He added that this will not be an opt-in or opt-out program.

“It is part of our waste services, and an average monthly fee of about $6.73 will be charged on each utility bill.”

He said that fee covers the overall administration of the program, as well as some educational materials.

Lemke said an organics waste program is on the way for people living in condos or apartments, but that it isn’t ready yet.

He added that businesses that generate food or yard waste will also be required to separate their organic waste in the future.

Lemke said the green bin subscription program had about 13,000 people at its peak, adding that this new program will affect roughly 70,000 residents total.

He said we all have to pay for the waste that we dispose of sooner or later, noting that this is a proactive approach that can help avoid a $100-million landfill project.