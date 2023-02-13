Sawed-off shotgun seized during early morning traffic stop in central Hamilton :police

A driver is facing multiple charges after a sawed-off shotgun was seized from his vehicle in central Hamilton on Sunday morning.
Police say the accused was stopped around 5 a.m.. the area of Barton Street and Sanford Avenue after tips from the public concerning an impaired driver.
A search of his vehicle turned up the illegal firearm.
The 37-year-old is facing seven charges, including driving impaired, possession of an unauthorized firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.
