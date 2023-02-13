Menu

Crime

Sawed-off shotgun seized during early morning traffic stop in central Hamilton :police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 1:56 pm
Hamilton police say they confiscated a sawed-off shot gun on Feb. 13, 2023 from a driver in the city centre. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they confiscated a sawed-off shot gun on Feb. 13, 2023 from a driver in the city centre. Global News
A driver is facing multiple charges after a sawed-off shotgun was seized from his vehicle in central Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Police say the accused was stopped around 5 a.m.. the area of Barton Street and Sanford Avenue after tips from the public concerning an impaired driver.

Police say a sawed-off shotgun was seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in central Hamilton on Feb. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Police say a sawed-off shotgun was seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in central Hamilton on Feb. 12, 2023. Hamilton Police

A search of his vehicle turned up the illegal firearm.

The 37-year-old is facing seven charges, including driving impaired, possession of an unauthorized firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.

Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceTraffic StopImpaired Driverbarton street eastSawed-off Shotgungun seizedSanford Avenue
