Sawed-off shotgun seized during early morning traffic stop in central Hamilton :police

A driver is facing multiple charges after a sawed-off shotgun was seized from his vehicle in central Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Police say the accused was stopped around 5 a.m.. the area of Barton Street and Sanford Avenue after tips from the public concerning an impaired driver.

View image in full screen Police say a sawed-off shotgun was seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop in central Hamilton on Feb. 12, 2023. Hamilton Police

A search of his vehicle turned up the illegal firearm.

The 37-year-old is facing seven charges, including driving impaired, possession of an unauthorized firearm and failing to comply with a probation order.