Abandoned baby bear rescued northwest of Winnipeg

A weeks-old bear cub is in the care of a local rescue organization after being found on his own in the Devil’s Lake area, a few hours northwest of Winnipeg, last week.

According to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, the cub — who is shaken up but doing better — was part of a den of hibernating bears who were disturbed by a nearby log removal, and was left behind when his mother took off running.

A resident noticed the abandoned cub and contacted Natural Resources, who in turn got in touch with the rescue.

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba said the cub — who weighed less than one-and-a-half pounds when he was taken in — has his energy back and is on the upswing.

