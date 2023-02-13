Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Abandoned baby bear rescued northwest of Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 12:38 pm
A black bear cub found in the Devils Lake area.
A black bear cub found in the Devils Lake area. Black Bear Rescue Manitoba

A weeks-old bear cub is in the care of a local rescue organization after being found on his own in the Devil’s Lake area, a few hours northwest of Winnipeg, last week.

According to Black Bear Rescue Manitoba, the cub — who is shaken up but doing better — was part of a den of hibernating bears who were disturbed by a nearby log removal, and was left behind when his mother took off running.

Read more: High number of black bear encounters in Manitoba this season, say officials

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A resident noticed the abandoned cub and contacted Natural Resources, who in turn got in touch with the rescue.

Trending Now

Black Bear Rescue Manitoba said the cub — who weighed less than one-and-a-half pounds when he was taken in — has his energy back and is on the upswing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet'
Black bear cubs rescued near Lac du Bonnet
WildlifeBearBlack Bearbear cubManitoba wildlifeBlack Bear Rescue ManitobaDevils Lakeabandoned bearbear foundNatural Resources Manitoba
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers