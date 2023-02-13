Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Royal Canadian Mint temporarily lays off 56 workers at its Winnipeg facility

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2023 11:02 am
The exterior of the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The exterior of the Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marianne Helm

The Royal Canadian Mint says it’s temporarily laying off 56 employees at its Winnipeg facility.

In a statement, the Mint says “prolonged effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical instability” are disrupting global markets, which it says is limiting demand for coins it makes for other countries.

It says it believes the disruption is temporary and that the foreign circulation business will return as global markets reopen.

Read more: The Mint and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation reveal new Indigenous keepsake

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

There were 351 people working at the mint’s Winnipeg facility before the layoffs announcement late last week.

Trending Now

The statement says the mint “has made every effort to avoid layoffs and is doing so only as a temporary measure” and that the affected employees will be offered transitional support.

Story continues below advertisement

The mint’s website says the Winnipeg facility was established in 1976 “as a high-tech, high-volume manufacturing facility,” and that every single Canadian circulation coin is produced there, as well as circulation coins for countries around the world.

Click to play video: 'Royal Canadian Mint’s new keepsake coin represents truth of residential school system'
Royal Canadian Mint’s new keepsake coin represents truth of residential school system
LayoffsRoyal Canadian MintMintCanadian coinslayoff announcementMint layoffsWinnipeg mint
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers