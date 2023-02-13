Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Feb. 13

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 10:31 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Feb. 13
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Feb. 13.

Cameco’s uranium deal with Ukraine, Valentine’s Day on a budget and a Saskatoon grandmother shakes up TikTok.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Feb. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Cameco signs deal to supply uranium to Ukraine

Cameco has signed a massive contract to supply uranium to Ukraine. The deal locks in Cameco as Ukraine’s sole supplier of uranium for the next 12 years.

Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel says it will be a boost for Saskatchewan’s economy and help Ukraine achieve energy independence.

Gitzel joins Chris Carr to discuss the deal, how it came together and any potential risks given the current uncertainty in Ukraine.

Cameco signs deal to supply uranium to Ukraine

Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a budget

It is possible to celebrate Valentine’s Day while sticking to a budget.

From catching a classic movie to board games, Saskatoon blogger Maygen Kardash says you can celebrate the day without breaking the bank.

Trending Now

Kardash looks at other creative ideas for Valentine’s Day while supporting local businesses.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day on a budget

Vivian Boyko is shaking up TikTok with thousands of followers

A Saskatoon grandmother is shaking up TikTok.

Vivian Boyko started posting videos on the social platform two years ago and she already has more than 378,000 followers and millions of views.

Boyko explains the appeal of TikTok, her viral videos and why it is important to keep busy after retirement.

Vivian Boyko is shaking up TikTok with thousands of followers

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 13

Little bit of everything to start the week — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Feb. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 13
