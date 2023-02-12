Train service on UP Express resumes from downtown Toronto to airport

Send this page to someone via email

Trains between downtown Toronto and the airport resumed Sunday morning after emergency maintenance work suspended service on Saturday.

The Union Pearson Express, operated by provincial transit agency Metrolinx between Union Station and Toronto Pearson International Airport, reduced and then halted service on Saturday due to maintenance issues.

Service was initially reduced to an hourly train and then, in the early afternoon, suspended altogether and replaced with shuttle buses. The reason cited for the unscheduled disruption was “unexpected maintenance.”

In a statement sent to Global News, Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency that runs the service, said a hairline crack in the brake discs was found on some of its trains.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet on Sunday at just after 5 a.m., UP Express said it would resume half-hourly service for its trains.

“Thank you for your patience as we made some necessary repairs to our trains,” the tweet said.