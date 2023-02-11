Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Bolsonaro says he intends to return to Brazil in coming weeks

By Carla Bridi The Associated Press
Posted February 11, 2023 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Over 1,200 arrested after pro-Bolsonaro riot at Brazil’s Congress'
Over 1,200 arrested after pro-Bolsonaro riot at Brazil’s Congress
Brazilian security forces have arrested at least 1,200 people in connection with the riots at the country's Congress and Supreme Court, who were disputing the election results in which far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro was defeated. Eric Sorensen looks at how the attacks are being condemned, and how Brazil's democracy has teetered on instability. – Jan 9, 2023

Former President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.”

The comment during an event at an evangelical church in Florida was the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home.

Read more: Bolsonaro questions Brazil election defeat, defends tenure

Read next: ‘We kind of missed the landing’: Alberta premier on awkward handshake with prime minister

The far-right politician has been in the U.S. since arriving in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 31, the eve of the inauguration of his leftist rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as Brazil’s current president.

Saturday’s event was held entirely in Portuguese for a Brazilian crowd of Bolsonaro supporters living abroad and was organized by the right-wing organization Yes Brazil USA. Bolsonaro was cheered throughout the event.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been speculation during recent weeks on when Bolsonaro might return to Brazil, where is the subject of several investigations into possible wrongdoing.

He initially entered the U.S. on a one-month diplomatic visa, which ended Jan. 31. He was accompanied by a team of presidential advisers and his wife, all of whom left Florida last month.

Click to play video: '‘Attack on democracy’: World leaders, officials react to pro-Bolsonaro riots in Brazil'
‘Attack on democracy’: World leaders, officials react to pro-Bolsonaro riots in Brazil

Lawyers for Bolsonaro told Brazilian media recently that they applied for a tourist visa to extend his stay in the U.S.

Trending Now

Amid the speculation about Bolsonaro’s plans, one of his sons, Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, told Brazilian reporters that he didn’t know when his father would return. “It could be tomorrow, it could be in six months, he might never return. I don’t know. He’s relaxing,” the son said.

For the first time in his more than three-decade political career as a lawmaker and then as president, Bolsonaro no longer enjoys the special legal protection that requires any trial be held at the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Bolsonaro is being investigated in four inquiries, which had been in the Supreme Court and were sent to trial court this past week.

Read more: Bolsonaro leaves Brazil for U.S. 2 days before presidential transition to Lula

Read next: Liberal MP tops all others with $21.9K spending on ‘protocol gifts.’ Here’s what he spent it on

Among the inquiries is whether Bolsonaro had any role in inciting the Jan. 8 riot by his supporters who stormed into government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, demanding his election defeat to Lula be overturned.

Investigators are also looking into who organized and financed the mass gathering of Bolsonaro supporters, who came to the capital from all over Brazil.

One of the investigations held by the Brazilian justice is who are the ones responsible for inciting the crimes, as well as who financed people from all over the country to travel to Brasilia.

BrazilJair BolsonaroBolsonaroLuiz Inacio Lula da SilvaLulajair bolsonaro brazilBolsonaro Brazilbrazil jair bolsonaroLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva brazillula brazilbrazil bolsonaro
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers