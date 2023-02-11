Menu

Education

Calgary high school students get taste of industry life at Welding Rodeo

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 11, 2023 6:43 pm
Calgary high school student welding during Welding Rodeo event, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary high school student welding during Welding Rodeo event, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Global News

Dozens of Calgary students put their skills to the test Saturday during the eighth annual Calgary High School Welding Rodeo.

Roughly 50 students from six school districts took part in the event that allowed students to showcase a variety of their skills, including welding, metal fabrication, problem solving and leadership.

The theme this year was Star Wars. Teams completed a fabrication project and scrap metal sculpture in a series of timed challenges.

The competition aims to encourage creativity and foster teamwork for students, and to help them be competitive in technology and trade occupations.  Plus there’s lots of prizes for the winning teams.

“The kids have a blast, they get to see the industrial setting, they get to work with professionals,” said high school welding teacher Keith Routhier.  He added that some of the Boilermaker volunteers are former students of the program, which is a real full circle moment.

The kids — who are in grades 10-12 — work in teams of four and have creative control, said Routhier.

“It gives them real world experience… It gives them an idea of what they can expect when they get out in the field after graduating.

