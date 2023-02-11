Vehicle traffic in Regina restricted as REAL district hosts plethora of events

Send this page to someone via email

It is a very busy day at the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District in Regina as sports teams and Frost festival goers make their way to the district.

There are several events happening that will impact accessibility and parking, including:

Frost at REAL from noon to 10 p.m. including events at the Viterra International Trade Centre, Confederation Park and surrounding area with fireworks starting in the Park at 10 p.m.

Soccer programming will be happening all day at the AffinityPlex.

Hockey

Regina Pats game at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Brandt Centre

University of Regina Cougar’s women’s hockey game at 3 p.m.

Hockey Regina U13A Hockey Tournament – Co-operators Centre

Sledge Hockey Tournament – Co-operators Centre

In addition, access to the REAL District will be restricted to through traffic.

“We will have free parking available on-site, however, spots will be limited,” REAL said in a release. “Premium priority exit parking is available directly in front of the Viterra International Trade Centre ($10/vehicle).”

There is a free Frost shuttle available starting at 12 p.m. from the other hubs (the Warehouse District, Wascana, and the downtown core).

All Pats ticket holders will be given free admission to Frost by showing their ticket at either the Brandt Centre or Viterra International Trade Centre gate to receive a wristband.

“With limited on-site parking available, you are encouraged to carpool with others, use rider share or taxi services, or take public transit,” REAL said.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as our staff works to ensure everyone gets to their destination. Please plan ahead and aim to arrive early.”