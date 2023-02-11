Train service between Toronto airport, downtown suspended

Send this page to someone via email

Trains between downtown Toronto and Toronto airport have been suspended Saturday and replaced with shuttle buses amid maintenance issues.

In a tweet, the Union Pearson (UP) Express said 15-minute buses would replace its train service from Union Station in the heart of Toronto out to the airport.

The full cancellation of train service began in the afternoon Feb. 11 and was set to last for the remainder of the day.

The bus replacement service comes on the same day that the UP Express was forced to modify its service to an hourly train “until further notice” as a result of “unexpected maintenance.”

In a statement sent to Global News, Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency that runs the service, said a hairline crack in the brake discs was found on some of its trains.

“In the interest of safety, we immediately removed the affected trains from service and proactively inspected the rest of our fleet. The UP Express trains remaining in service have passed all safety inspections,” Metrolinx said.

Metrolinx did not specify how much of its UP Express fleet was affected.