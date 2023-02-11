SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors sign Wieskamp to multi-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2023 11:49 am

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard-forward Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract, the club announced Saturday.

The financial terms of the deal were not released.

The six-foot-six Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier this season and averaged 4.5 points and 8.5 minutes in two games.

The former San Antonio Spur has also played eight games in the G League this season — seven with the Wisconsin Herd and one with Raptors 905 — averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.3 minutes.

The Spurs selected Wieskamp 41st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He played 29 games with San Antonio last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes.

The Raptors (26-31) host the Utah Jazz (28-29) on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

