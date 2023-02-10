Brampton man charged in police investigation into series of robberies in Guelph

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is being charged as part of an ongoing investigation by the Guelph Police Service.

Investigators were looking into a series of robberies involving items that were listed for sale on popular buy-and-sell websites.

They say there have been several reports of items being stolen using violence or threats.

Investigators say at least one of these incidents reportedly involved the use of a firearm.

They made an arrest on Thursday.

Investigators say some illicit drugs in addition to the stolen merchandise were recovered.

A 20-year-old from Brampton was held for a bail hearing on Friday.