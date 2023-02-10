Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man charged in police investigation into series of robberies in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 10, 2023 6:02 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A man is being charged as part of an ongoing investigation by the Guelph Police Service.

Investigators were looking into a series of robberies involving items that were listed for sale on popular buy-and-sell websites.

They say there have been several reports of items being stolen using violence or threats.

Investigators say at least one of these incidents reportedly involved the use of a firearm.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police investigating break-in and robbery at west-end business

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

They made an arrest on Thursday.

Investigators say some illicit drugs in addition to the stolen merchandise were recovered.

A 20-year-old from Brampton was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Guelph NewsOnlineStolenGuelph Police ServiceRobberiesitemsBuy and Sell Websites
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers