Brampton man charged in police investigation into series of robberies in Guelph

A man is being charged as part of an ongoing investigation by the Guelph Police Service.
Investigators were looking into a series of robberies involving items that were listed for sale on popular buy-and-sell websites.
They say there have been several reports of items being stolen using violence or threats.
Investigators say at least one of these incidents reportedly involved the use of a firearm.
They made an arrest on Thursday.
Investigators say some illicit drugs in addition to the stolen merchandise were recovered.
A 20-year-old from Brampton was held for a bail hearing on Friday.
