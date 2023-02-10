Menu

Comments

Crime

OPP lay historical sexual assault charge, say there could be more victims

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 4:13 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. File / AM980 London

One man has been charged following an Ontario Provincial Police investigation into an alleged historical sexual assault in North Middlesex, Ont.

OPP charged 47-year-old Andrea Wegg with one count of sexual exploitation. The accused has been held for a bail hearing.

The alleged assaults are reported to have occurred in the early 2000s and police say there may be additional victims.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

