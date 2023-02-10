Jan. 31 stabbing in Oshawa leads to aggravated assault and other charges

See more sharing options

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said at around 6:17 a.m., on Jan. 31, officers received a report of a stabbing near Simcoe and Bagot streets.

Officers said a 40-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

He has since been released.

According to police, a man fled on foot before officers arrived.

In an update on Friday, police said Paul Watson, 51, of Oshawa, had been arrested.

Watson has been charged with nine offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.