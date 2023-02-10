Menu

Crime

Jan. 31 stabbing in Oshawa leads to aggravated assault and other charges

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 2:30 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

A 51-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said at around 6:17 a.m., on Jan. 31, officers received a report of a stabbing near Simcoe and Bagot streets.

Officers said a 40-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

He has since been released.

Read more: Police searching for suspect after stabbing at Oshawa apartment

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, a man fled on foot before officers arrived.

In an update on Friday, police said Paul Watson, 51, of Oshawa, had been arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Watson has been charged with nine offences, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering death threats.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

