Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police say fire that killed 6, including 4 children, likely not criminal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2023 12:49 pm
Quebec police say fire that killed six, including four children, likely not criminal. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Quebec police say fire that killed six, including four children, likely not criminal. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Courtesy TVA

Provincial police say they believe that a fire that killed six members of a family on Thursday in Quebec’s Lanaudière region was likely accidental.

A police spokesperson says investigators have completed their analysis of the scene at the home in St-Jacques, Que., and have begun working to identify the bodies.

Read more: Six people dead in home destroyed by fire north of Montreal: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Sgt. Eloïse Cossette says there was nothing immediately suspicious about the fire and police are assisting the coroner in its investigation.

Cossette says the victims were a man and a woman in their 20s, and four children ranging in age from about two months to eight years.

Trending Now

Read more: Remains of 3 victims found at site of Quebec propane explosion, police say

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities have not formally identified the victims, but friends and relatives have confirmed their identities in a number of social media posts paying tribute to the family and raising money for funeral costs.

Firefighters initially discovered four bodies while responding to a blaze in St-Jacques around 1 a.m. Thursday, and provincial police found two more bodies during a search of the ruins.

Click to play video: 'Turkey earthquake: Massive fire at Iskenderun Port extinguished, defence ministry says'
Turkey earthquake: Massive fire at Iskenderun Port extinguished, defence ministry says
Sureté du QuébecFirefightersFatal FireSQQuebec provincial policeDeadly fireLanaudière deadly firesix dead in fireSt-Jacques fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers