Regina urgent care centre 50% complete

The new urgent care centre in Regina is now 50 per cent complete, according to the province.

The centre is expected to be completed in late 2023 and will function as a more suitable option to an alternative emergency department for illnesses, injuries and mental health issues.

Psychiatric nurses and social workers will be available for 24-hour mental health and addictions supports.

“It is exciting to see the progress on the new Urgent Care Centre unfold,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a release. “The new facility is an important addition to healthcare services for Regina and area residents and we look forward to its opening early next year.”

Over the winter, construction crews completed more than half of the roofing, fully installed the exterior sheeting and completed three-quarters of the interior framing, the province said.

Crews are now installing the facility’s heating, venting, air conditioning, mechanical and electrical systems.

“We are very pleased with the progress on the Regina Urgent Care Centre,” Regina Pasqua MLA Muhammad Fiaz said. “We are on track to finishing construction later in the year, and you can clearly see the facility taking shape.”

The centre will be located at 1350 Albert St.