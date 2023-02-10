Menu

Crime

SaskTel service outages this week in Saskatoon reported as result of vandalism

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 12:41 pm
SaskTel released a public service announcement Friday saying vandalism to its infrastructure has resulted in internet, landline and television outages for customers this week. .
SaskTel released a public service announcement Friday saying vandalism to its infrastructure has resulted in internet, landline and television outages for customers this week.

Approximately 1,290 customers experienced issues.

Several blocks of Arlington Avenue, Whiteswan Drive, and Bowman Crescent were affected. SaskTel is still working to restore service to Bowman Crescent but has completed work on the other areas.

Trending Now

SaskTel has reported the vandalism to the Saskatoon Police Service.

