‘Everyone is traumatized’: Mass honours kids killed in Laval, Que. daycare bus crash

A special mass is being held Friday morning in the grief-stricken community of Laval after an alleged bus attack at a daycare that left two children dead and injured six others.

The Sainte-Rose-de-Lima Church opened its doors to the public and asked those in attendance to pray for the “deceased little angels, the injured children, their families and all the staff of the daycare.”

Father Michel Bouchard spoke of the young victims’ parents and families, saying they are living with anguish and experiencing extreme hardship.

“Everyone is traumatized,” Bouchard said. “We don’t understand.”

Bouquets of colourful flowers and stuffed animals were laid at the front of the church as the ceremony began, with candles lit for those killed and injured in the crash earlier this week. Laval residents sat quietly in the pews, with some accompanied by young children.

The mass comes as Quebecers have gathered near the daycare in the days that followed. There is growing makeshift memorial near the scene of the tragedy.

A transit driver rammed a city bus into the Garderie Éducative Ste-Rose early Wednesday during the busy drop-off period. A pair of four-year-old children were killed and six others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Laval police arrested Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, at the scene, where bystanders subdued him until authorities arrived.

The accused faces a total of nine charges — including two counts of first-degree murder. He will return to court on Feb. 17.

— with files from The Canadian Press